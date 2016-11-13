Alpha Media is excited to introduce Jingle Mingle – a new, fun and easy way to host your holiday office party this year. Jingle Mingle is the perfect way for small to medium sized businesses to give their employees a night out on town with dinner and dancing…just like big corporations give their employees!

Leave your holiday party planning up to us and treat your employees to a fun night on the town this holiday season! Get your tickets today. You won’t want to miss this new, exciting way to party this holiday season.