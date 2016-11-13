Alpha Media is excited to introduce Jingle Mingle – a new, fun and easy way to host your holiday office party this year. Jingle Mingle is the perfect way for small to medium sized businesses to give their employees a night out on town with dinner and dancing…just like big corporations give their employees!
Leave your holiday party planning up to us and treat your employees to a fun night on the town this holiday season! Get your tickets today. You won’t want to miss this new, exciting way to party this holiday season.
Where: Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center
Schedule: Doors: 6PM | Dinner: 7PM | Band: 8-11PM
Attire: Holiday Formal
A table seats eight (8) people. Groups will be seated together accordingly.
Social Media: Facebook
Questions?: Call 540-370-9600
BUFFET MENU
Whiskey Brown Sugar Steak: Thick and juicy steak in whisky-maple marinade, grilled and finished with signature brown sugar rub.
Chicken Marsala: Grilled chicken breast topped with a mushroom Marsala wine sauce
Sides: Seasoned Green Beans with Olive Oil & Sweet Basil Citrus Spices and Mashed Red Potato
Salad: Arcadian harvest blend of baby greens with grape tomato, cucumbers, and shredded carrots with a choice of ranch dressing, and/or balsamic vinaigrette.
Dessert Station: Assortment of freshly baked cookies, chocolate fudge brownies bites, mini lemon bars, cheesecake bites, mini chocolate mousse cups, mini strawberry shortcake shooters.
*Vegetarian and Vegan options available upon request.