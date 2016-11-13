Alpha Media is excited to introduce Jingle Mingle – a new, fun and easy way to host your holiday office party this year. Jingle Mingle is the perfect way for small to medium sized businesses to give their employees a night out on town with dinner and dancing…just like big corporations give their employees!

Leave your holiday party planning up to us and treat your employees to a fun night on the town this holiday season! Get your tickets today. You won’t want to miss this new, exciting way to party this holiday season.

Date: Friday, December 9, 2022 | Time: 6:00 p.m.
Where: Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center

Schedule: Doors: 6PM | Dinner: 7PM | Band: 8-11PM

Attire: Holiday Formal

A table seats eight (8) people. Groups will be seated together accordingly.

Questions?: Call 540-370-9600
Live Music from
EnNovation's
En’Novations presented by Always Flavored

 

BUFFET MENU

Whiskey Brown Sugar Steak: Thick and juicy steak in whisky-maple marinade, grilled and finished with signature brown sugar rub.

Chicken Marsala: Grilled chicken breast topped with a mushroom Marsala wine sauce

Sides: Seasoned Green Beans with Olive Oil & Sweet Basil Citrus Spices and Mashed Red Potato

Salad: Arcadian harvest blend of baby greens with grape tomato, cucumbers, and shredded carrots with a choice of ranch dressing, and/or balsamic vinaigrette.

Dessert Station: Assortment of freshly baked cookies, chocolate fudge brownies bites, mini lemon bars, cheesecake bites, mini chocolate mousse cups, mini strawberry shortcake shooters.

*Vegetarian and Vegan options available upon request.

